Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
8787 N. Scottsdale Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8787 N. Scottsdale Rd
Paradise Valley AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maui Pasta
From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!
Happy's Hamburgers
Come in and enjoy!
Crust Brothers
We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
Come in and enjoy!