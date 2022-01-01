Go
Toast

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1267 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Beef$19.00
Skirt beef and green beans with chili brandy sauce
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice stick shrimp noodles
Pad Se-Ew$17.00
Wide rice pork noodles with Chinese brocolli
Gai Gra Prow$18.00
Minced basil chicken
Paupia$9.00
Crispy vegetable rolls
Brown Rice$3.00
Gai Satay$12.00
Chicken skewers with peanut sauce
Jasmine Rice$2.00
Pad Ke Mao$17.00
Wide rice skirt beef noodles
Kieow Tod$12.00
Shrimp and chicken dumplings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maui Pasta

No reviews yet

From our fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty meals in our restaurant to our ready-to-eat meals and freshly made Italian groceries in our Pasta Shop, our goal is to provide wholesome, comforting Italian food for your family. Complete Scratch Kitchen! Also, try out our NEW Aloha Hawaiian Plate Lunch virtual restaurant for authentic Hawaiian plate lunches!

Happy's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crust Brothers

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston