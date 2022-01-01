Go
Email unit215solmon@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

290 Donald Lynch Blvd

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
20oz SODA$1.29
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
GATORADE
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHIPOTLE TURKEY PEPPERJACK
Roast Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato on Tomato Wrap
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
Location

290 Donald Lynch Blvd

MARLBORO MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
