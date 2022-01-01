Go
Sombrero Mexican Food

FRENCH FRIES

1215 West Main Street • $

Avg 2.5 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$2.39
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
California Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Two Item Combo$12.69
Choice of entrées, two sides and drink
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
4 Rolled Tacos$6.29
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1215 West Main Street

El Cajon CA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
