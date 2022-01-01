Go
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria

Enjoy award winning wines, spirits & delectable brick oven pizza from our family owned establishment. The Sorrenti Family and their team have been serving the Poconos for over 40 years, and look forward to bringing you "wines from the heart."

PIZZA

130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

The Michaelangelo$17.50
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella,
Tomatoes, Basil, topped with
Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
Cheese Pizza$14.50
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$12.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and
Served with a Side of Chips.
Margherita$14.50
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella,
Tomatoes, Basil
Tiramisu$6.50
Arancia Rossa (Blood Orange) BTL$17.99
Semi-Sweet
Garlic Knots$10.00
A delicious classic! One dozen knots hot and yummy, served with a side of marinara!
Niagara BTL$10.99
Sweet
Wings Brick Oven$12.00
Choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan One Dozen
The Donatello$17.50
Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd

Saylorsburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

