Southbank Original Barbeque

Casual BBQ joint on the Fox River. Meats are smoked low & slow over oak and hickory... sauces are unique, home made. Beer garden & live music.

BBQ

129 E Hydraulic St • $$

Avg 4 (277 reviews)

Popular Items

Cluck & Oink$12.99
4pc Chicken Chunk Meal$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Tri-Tip Sandwich$11.99
8 PC Mixed Dinner$35.99
Buffalo Chicken Breast$11.99
Broasted Chicken Breast$11.99
SOB Grilled Cheese$9.99
Moo & Oink Sandwich$13.99
Kids Pulled Pork$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

129 E Hydraulic St

Yorkville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
