Southern Kitchen
Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
931 Reviews
$$
9576 US-11
New Market, VA 22844
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
9576 US-11, New Market VA 22844
Nearby restaurants
DANS STEAKHOUSE
Come in and enjoy!
Red White & Buffet
Red White & Buffet is an American Restaurant Locally Owned and Operated.
We believe in Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness through making life easier with a buffet, which gives food Liberty & hopefully your belly will be very Happy! .
Ciros Pizza & Subs
Thank you for choosing Ciros Pizza in Stanley. Order with confidence at our locally owned friendly restaurant. We provide quality food ingredients and products to our customers. Try our homemade marinara sauce today!
T-Bowl Lanes
Come Enjoy the Last Sanctioned Duck Pin Bowling Alley in Virginia. Serving simple snack foods and a variety of Beer & Wine.