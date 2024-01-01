Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Market restaurants you'll love

Go
New Market restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Market

Must-try New Market restaurants

Banner pic

 

Billy Sous - - Museum of the Shenandoah Valley - Juneteenth Celebration

901 Amherst Street, Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad - But Awesomer$10.00
Sous Vide chicken thighs, house pickled grapes, mayo, mustard, celery, onion, lots of tarragon, Umami (contains dairy, eggs)
Bovine en Fuego$25.00
24 hour Sous Vide beef, roasted poblano , sweet and spicy Fuego sauce (habanero, sriracha, horseradish, thyme, honey), melted pepper jack, on toasted brioche (eggs, dairy)
Chicken Cordon Bleu$10.00
Sous Vide chicken thigh, Virginia Ham, house made savory and sweet honey mustard sauce, melted Swiss, on soft roll (dairy, eggs)
More about Billy Sous - - Museum of the Shenandoah Valley - Juneteenth Celebration
Restaurant banner

 

Miller Grille - 9660 Fairway Drive

9660 Fairway Drive, New Market

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Miller Grille - 9660 Fairway Drive
Southern Kitchen image

 

Southern Kitchen

9576 US-11, New Market

Avg 4.2 (931 reviews)
More about Southern Kitchen
Map

More near New Market to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston