Southern Tier Distilling Co.

Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!

