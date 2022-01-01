Southern Tier Distilling Co.

Go
We have spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, and freshly mixed cocktails! ​
Order online, then head to the Empty Bottle to pick up the goods. Enjoy a flight or a cocktail while you're here. Cheers!

2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166

Popular Items

CASE - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer$32.00
All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout.
Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings.
4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
750ml - Smoked Bourbon$28.00
This whiskey is a Western New York homage to thick sweaters and an open-air fire on a cold winter day. We start with New York State corn, smoked and chocolate malts, and then age this whiskey in oak barrels with a #3 char. The end result is a gentle smoky oak backbone with a smooth, spicy foundation and a sweet lingering finish.
45% ABV / 90 Proof
CASE - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer$32.00
All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout.
Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings.
4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
CASE - Vodka Transfusion$72.00
This classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a splash of purple grape and a twist of lime. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.
8% ABV / 16 Proof. 24 cans per case.
CASE - RTD Variety$60.00
BOGO FREE for a limited time! Use coupon code RTDBOGO at checkout.
Choices can be difficult, but it’s easy when you’ve got four incredible options in one handy Mixed 8 Pack. Crowd pleasing thirst quenchers worthy of any occasion, whether beach, barbecue, boating, golfing, or for those busy bars, restaurants, venues and events.
8-10% ABV / 16-20 Proof
4 PACK - Vodka Transfusion$12.00
This classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a splash of purple grape and a twist of lime. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.
8% ABV / 16 Proof. 4-12oz cans.
750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple$26.00
The candied apple is a standout treat among so many festival favorites. Now, imagine a grown up version, soaked in whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon balanced by caramelized sugar & notes of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof
4 PACK - Lime Margarita$12.00
Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!
CASE - Vodka Seltzer Variety$27.00
All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout.
With two cans of each flavor, this is a perfect pack for crowd pleasing or the
fridge for whenever! Enjoy chilled in the
can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings.
4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
CASE - Bourbon Smash$72.00
This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish.
10% ABV / 20 Proof
2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166

Lakewood NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
