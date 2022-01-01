The Motel Bar
The Motel Bar is a relaxing, laid back spot where you can kick back and enjoy some tasty cocktails and good vibes!
424 W 8th St
Location
Palisade CO
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
