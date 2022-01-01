Go
Squire's Restaurant

6723 Holabird Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21222

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Pizza$17.50
Tomato and cheese
Cheesesteak Sub$10.00
with American cheese
Small French Fries$4.00
Small Garden Salad$4.00
Fresh salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions
Medium Pizza$11.50
Tomato and cheese
Famous Cream of Crab Soup
Homemade
Large French Fries$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Served with tomato sauce for dipping
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6723 Holabird Avenue, Baltimore MD 21222

