Toast

Stalk

Modern American Cuisine made from scratch.

286 Central Ave • $$

Avg 5 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi$28.00
Roasted Sweet Potato Hash. Brussels Sprouts & Shiitake Mushroom. Cranberry. Herb Honey Vinaigrette.
Seafood Chowder$11.00
Atlantic Cod. PEI Mussels. Russet Potato & Leek. Vermouth Cream. Fine Herbs. Old Bay Focaccia.
Hand Rolled Cavatelli$23.00
Caramelized Onion & Celeriac. Bay Laurel Cream. Curly Kale & Radish. Hazelnuts. Boiled Cider Dressing.
Farm Beet$9.00
Wasabi Aioli. Roasted Cashew. Mint. Cilantro. Togarashi. Mirin Ginger Vinaigrette.
Bread Pudding$8.00
Winter Citrus Marmalade. Cream Cheese. Orange. Sugared Almonds.
Steamed Buns$6.00
Green Papaya & Carrot Slaw. Chili
Vinaigrette. Pineapple. Scallion. Tamari Peanuts.
Persian Beef Stew$10.00
Pearl Barley. Toasted Walnuts. Pomegranate Molasses. Parsley Chickpea Salad.
Stalk Caesar$10.00
Horseradish. Parmesan. Pickled Mustard Seed. Dill Baked Baguette.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

286 Central Ave

Dover NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
