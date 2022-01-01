Go
Toast

Starter's Bar and Grill

From hand cut steaks and seafood to specialty cocktails Starter's Restaurants strive to always deliver an amazing experience. Come in and see why we were voted the best lamb chops in Detroit!

25242 Everegreen Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Starter's Wing App$6.99
Mashed Potatoes$3.49
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Lamb Chop Dinner$24.99
Catfish Dinner$14.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
3 Dinner Rolls$1.00
Starter's Famous Steak Bites$7.99
Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
Catfish Bites$9.99
See full menu

Location

25242 Everegreen Rd

Southfield MI

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood full service juice bar

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

No reviews yet

We're sushi unrolled. That's all.

Sterling Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Travelers Tower Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston