Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D
OPENING MARCH 4TH
420 Acorn Lane
Popular Items
|CASE - Vodka Seltzer Variety
|$26.99
With two cans of each flavor, this is a perfect pack for crowd pleasing or the fridge for whenever! Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings.
4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
|CASE - Vodka Madras
|$69.99
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory.
8% ABV / 16 Proof
|Pumking Whiskey
|$26.99
Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks!
35% ABV / 70 Proof
|Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|$29.99
Our award-winning Straight Bourbon is deep golden brown in color and exhibits beautiful aromas of vanilla and leather. Smooth caramel and oak, lingering like the last light of day on the waters of nearby Lake Chautauqua. We love our Straight Bourbon and we bet you will too. Made in small batches with 100% New York State grains and perfectly aged for over two years in open-air-seasoned premium white oak barrels.
44% ABV / 88 Proof
|4 Pack - Vodka Pink Lemonade
|$12.99
Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice.
|CASE - RTD Variety Pack
|$61.99
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE!
Choices can be difficult, but it’s easy when you’ve got four incredible options in one handy Mixed 8 Pack. Crowd pleasing thirst quenchers worthy of any occasion, whether beach, barbecue, boating, golfing, or for those busy bars, restaurants, venues and events.
8-10% ABV / 16-20 Proof
|4 PACK - Bourbon Smash
|$12.99
This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish.
10% ABV / 20 Proof
|50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey
|$18.99
A 10 pack of 50mls!
Same great liquid, just in a smaller size!
Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
|4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita
|$12.99
Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather.
|4 PACK - Vodka Madras
|$12.99
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory.
8% ABV / 16 Proof
Location
420 Acorn Lane
Downingtown PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
