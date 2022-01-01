Steel Leaf Brewing Company
www.steelleafbrewing.com
4545 Transit Road
Location
4545 Transit Road
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Duffs Famous Wings
Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Serving WNY's best Pizza & Boneless Wings since 97!
Bar Bill
One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.
This Little Pig
American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter".
This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.