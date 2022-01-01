Go
Stephanie's Daily Grind

Local coffee shop with a wide selection of hot and iced fresh brewed flavored coffees, bagels, muffins, breakfast and lunch sandwiches plus many gluten free options.

BAGELS

1 Plummers Corner

Avg 4.8 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED COFFEE 24oz MEDIUM$2.80
BAGEL W/FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE$2.79
ICED COFFEE 32oz LARGE$3.50
OBI$8.25
Bacon, Sausage, Two Egg, Cheese & Scallion Cream Cheese
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.95
Two Eggs
BAGEL W/PLAIN CREAM CHEESE$2.29
HOT COFFEE 20oz LARGE$2.70
EGG & CHEESE$4.95
Two Eggs
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.95
Two Eggs
CALI BREAKFAST$6.95
Bacon, Two Egg, Cheese & Guac
See full menu

Location

1 Plummers Corner

Whitinsville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

