Go
Toast

Stone House Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

STEAKS

5201 Colleyville Blvd • $$$$

Avg 4 (9 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5201 Colleyville Blvd

Colleyville TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daddy B's Food Truck

No reviews yet

From the heart... For the soul!

V's House

No reviews yet

#OneHouseVsHouse

Tastebuds Live - Hurst

No reviews yet

Gulp! Gobble! Great!

JJ's Taco Shop - Hurst

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston