Sunday's Eatery

We are here to offer Good food and Good service at Sunday’s Eatery everyone is FAMILY

2675 Nw 207 Street

Popular Items

Catfish$15.95
Fried Chicken Wings$11.95
Large paradise$4.99
Fried Ribs$14.95
Blue lemonade$3.99
Pork Chops$12.95
Baked Turkey Wings$14.95
Collard Greens$3.99
Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Snappers - Miami 27th ave.

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Hen Kitchen

Breakfast Only Establishment

Meat The Veggies

MTV is a virtual restaurant on a mission to enrich the culinary palate of humanity by providing creative, balanced, and nutritious meals to the masses.

11 FYE FLAVORS/TASTY MINI DONUTS

Come in and enjoy!

