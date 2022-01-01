Go
Sunmerry Irvine, CA

Due to lack of drivers, all orders will be fulfilled between 10 am to 6pm regardless of your selected time. Thank you for your patience.

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E

Popular Items

Dirty Bun$2.40
Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.
8in Taro Pudding$35.00
8in Mango Mousse$34.00
Coconut Raisin$2.60
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
Bolo$1.60
Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.
BBQ Pork Bolo$2.60
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
8in Tiramisu$34.00
Mochi Black Sesame$2.50
Soft tofu bread filled with mochi and black sesame paste.
Shredded Pork$2.20
Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.
Nutella Cookie Bun$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
Irvine CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
