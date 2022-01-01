SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)

Go
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A

Popular Items

SPICY TUNA ROLL$5.95
MISO SOUP (Small)$2.50
A traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, soup stock and tofu.
SALMON SUSHI$5.95
BAKED SALMON ROLL$12.95
Imitation crab salad, avocado topped with salmon. Baked and served with Karachi (Sesame dressing).
MR. TOMMY$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy imitation crab salad . Served with Sumo sauce
CRISPY TUNA (4pcs)$9.95
Spicy tuna and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice. Served with Sumo sauce.
EDAMAME$4.75
Lightly salt steam soybean. Excellent source of protein, iron, and calcium.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$4.95
GARLIC EDAMAME$8.95
ROCKET ROLL$11.95
Imitation crab salad and shrimp tempura, topped with avocado. Served with Planet sauce.
Location

MOORPARK CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
