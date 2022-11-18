Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy the Ramen with various broth options and Sushi ! Also check out the promotion on going :)
Location
19500 Plummer St, STE B1, Northridge, CA 91324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Northridge
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurant