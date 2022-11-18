Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

review star

No reviews yet

19500 Plummer St

STE B1

Northridge, CA 91324

TONKATSU RAMEN
KARA MISO RAMEN (RED)
KURO MAYU RAMEN (BLACK)

SIGNATURE MENU (3DS)

BORA BORA

BORA BORA

$25.24

6pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Asparagus, Avocado wrapped with Tuna. Served with Eel Sauce and Soy Mustard

TRUFFLE SAMON

TRUFFLE SAMON

$20.64

6pcs/ Sliced Salmon, Truffle Paste, Truffle Oil, Slice Tomato, Sea Salt.

GARLIC LOVER'S ALBACORE

GARLIC LOVER'S ALBACORE

$21.79

6pcs/ Crispy Onion with Albacore Sashimi. Served with Garlic Butter and Garlic Ponzu.

JESSICA ALBACORE

JESSICA ALBACORE

$21.79

5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, and Avocado Wrapped with Albacore Sashimi. Served With Jalapeno on Top with Soy Mustard Dressing.

MANGO SALMON SPECIAL

MANGO SALMON SPECIAL

$21.79

5pcs/ Spicy Crabmeat, Mango Wrapped by Salmon. Served with Yuzu Ponzu and Yuzu Kosho.

TRUFFLE SALMON BLUE CRAB

TRUFFLE SALMON BLUE CRAB

$25.24

6pcs/ Sliced Salmon, Truffle Paste, Truffle Oil, Slice Tomato, Sea Salt.

TRUFFLE UNAGI SASHIMI

TRUFFLE UNAGI SASHIMI

$26.39

5pcs/ Baked Unagi Sashimi. Served with Truffle Oil, Truffle Paste, and Eel Sauce.

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$21.79

6pcs/ Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno and Cilantro. Served With Ponzu, Japanese Dressing And Sriracha.

YELLOWTAIL ROSE

YELLOWTAIL ROSE

$22.94

5pcs/ Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Wrapped with Yellowtail. Served with Japanese Dressing

FRESH ROLL (3DS)

LEMON ROLL

LEMON ROLL

$18.98

In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Avocado, Tuna, Lemon Sliced Sauce: Goma(Sesame), Yuzu Ponzu

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.98

In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

PROTEIN ROLL

PROTEIN ROLL

$19.26

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Cucumber Wrapped Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

SUPER PHILLY ROLL

SUPER PHILLY ROLL

$18.98

In : Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Salmon

OYSHI ROLL

OYSHI ROLL

$17.83

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Cilantro Out : Spicy Crabmeat, Jalapeno Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Sriracha Dots

RED DRAGON ROLL

RED DRAGON ROLL

$18.98

In : California Roll Out : Tuna, Deep Fried Garlic Sauce : Garlic Butter

MANGO LOVER ROLL

MANGO LOVER ROLL

$18.69

In : Salmon, Mango, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna Sauce : House Mango Salsa, Spicy Mayo

CAJUN TUNA ROLL

CAJUN TUNA ROLL

$17.83

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Seared Tuna with Cajun Powder Sauce : Rayu, Soy Mustard Dressing

BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL

BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL

$18.69

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Yellowtail, Jalapeno Sauce : Ponzu, Sriracha Dots

FIRE CRACKER ROLL

FIRE CRACKER ROLL

$17.19

In : Spicy Scallop, Spicy Crabmeat Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

YUMMY ROLL

YUMMY ROLL

$18.69

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna and Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Ponzu

ALASKA ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$18.34

In : California Roll Out : Salmon, Red Onion, Lemon Slices Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

ZEN ROLL

ZEN ROLL

$19.49

In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Avocado, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Goma, Japanese Dressing

TIGER TAIL ROLL

TIGER TAIL ROLL

$18.34

In : California Roll Out : Sushi Shrimp on Top

SNOW WHITE ROLL

SNOW WHITE ROLL

$18.69

In : Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Soy Paper Sauce : Goma, Soy Mustard Dressing

SPICY ROSE ROLL

SPICY ROSE ROLL

$16.04

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Power Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

CILANTRO SALMON ROLL

CILANTRO SALMON ROLL

$19.49

In : Avocado, Crabmeat wrapped with Cucumber Out : Salmon, Onion, Masago, Kaiware, Green Onion, Cilantro Mixed with House Mayo

OYAKO SALMON ROLL

OYAKO SALMON ROLL

$19.49

In : Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus Out : Salmon, Ikura, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Ponzu

NAKED ROLL

NAKED ROLL

$20.13

In : Crabmeat, Spicy Tuna wrapped with Soy Paper Out : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard Dressing

FIRE IN THE ROLL

FIRE IN THE ROLL

$18.69

In : Crabmeat, Cilantro, Cucumber Out : Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce : Yuzu Citrus, Sriracha Dots.

BAKED ROLL (3DS)

BABY CRAWFISH ROLL

BABY CRAWFISH ROLL

$18.34

In : California Roll Out : Crawfish Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$18.34

In : Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$18.34

In : Spicy Tuna Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

BAKED SALMON ROLL

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$18.11

In : California Roll Out : Salmon, whole roll baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

SAPPORO ROLL

SAPPORO ROLL

$18.69

In : Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out : Crabmeat, whole roll baked with Spicy Mayo and Kopan Baked Mayo Sauce : Eel Sauce

SNOW CONE ROLL

SNOW CONE ROLL

$18.69

In : California Roll Out : Crawfish and Spicy Albacore, Whole Roll Baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Green Onion, Masago Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

CATERPILLAR ROLL

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$17.19

In : Fresh Water Eel, Crabmeat Out : Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce

B.S.C.R

B.S.C.R

$17.83

In : California Roll Out : Bay Scallop baked with Kopan Baked Mayo, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Eel Sauce

TEMPURA ROLL (3DS)

TOKYO ROLL

TOKYO ROLL

$19.49

In : Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Avocado, Crispy Onion Sauce : Spicy Ponzu, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

GEISHA ROLL

GEISHA ROLL

$18.69

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Seared Salmon, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo

KOPAN ROLL

KOPAN ROLL

$20.13

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Asparagus Out : Albacore, Crunch Onion, Sauce : Soy Mustard

CAPTIN AMERICA

CAPTIN AMERICA

$20.13

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out : Crawfish Tempura, Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

CUNCH SPIDER ROLL

CUNCH SPIDER ROLL

$19.49

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

CUNCH DRAGON ROLL

CUNCH DRAGON ROLL

$19.49

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

OMG ROLL

OMG ROLL

$19.26

In : California Roll Out : Spicy Tuna, Deep Fried Fresh Water Eel, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

SPIDER ROLL

SPIDER ROLL

$17.83

In : Soft Shell Crab, Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

KING SALMON ROLL

KING SALMON ROLL

$18.69

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Deep Fried Salmon Tempura Out : Salmon Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

CRAZY ROLL

CRAZY ROLL

$19.49

In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Spicy Albacore, Crabstick, Green Onion, Masago, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

TRUFFLE HUNTER ROLL

TRUFFLE HUNTER ROLL

$19.49

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber Out : Salmon, Tuna, Red Onion, Kizame Wasabi Sauce : Truffle Oil, Soy Mustard Dressing

SUPER CUNCH ROLL

SUPER CUNCH ROLL

$17.19

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Sushi Shrimp, Avocado, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

BOMB DIGGITY ROLL

BOMB DIGGITY ROLL

$18.34

In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura Out : Albacore, Jalapeno and Crispy Onion Sauce : Soy Mustard

FANTASY ROLL

FANTASY ROLL

$18.34

In : Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Out : Avocado Sauce : Spicy Mayo

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$18.34

In : California Roll Out : Deep Fried Salmon Tempura, Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

GOLDEN TIGER ROLL

GOLDEN TIGER ROLL

$16.68

In : Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Whole Deep Fried Roll, Spicy Crabmeat on Top, Masago, Green Onion Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

SENORITA ROLL

SENORITA ROLL

$16.39

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Spicy Tuna, Crunch Powder Sauce : Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$15.24

In : Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

GOLDEN SALMON ROLL

GOLDEN SALMON ROLL

$14.89

In : Salmon, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce

JALAPENO TEMPURA ROLL

JALAPENO TEMPURA ROLL

$17.19

In : Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

GOLD CRUNCH ROLL

GOLD CRUNCH ROLL

$14.89

In : Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado Out : Crunch Powder Sauce : Eel Sauce

CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

CALIFORNIA TEMPURA ROLL

$13.74

In : Crabmeat, Avocado, Whole Deep Fried Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce

SAMURAI ROLL

SAMURAI ROLL

$19.49

In : Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna Out : Fresh Water Eel, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

REGULAR ROLL (3DS)

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$7.99

SALMON ROLL

$8.34

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$9.14

TUNA ROLL

$9.49

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$9.49

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.14

BAKED BLUE ROLL ROLL

$14.89

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$14.89

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$8.63

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$8.34

PHILLY ROLL

$10.29

EEL&AVOCADO ROLL

$10.29

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.19

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.84

VEGETABLE ROLL

$7.48

SUSHI (3DS)

TUNA SUSHI

TUNA SUSHI

$8.34
SALMON SUSHI

SALMON SUSHI

$7.99
SALMON BELLY SUSHI

SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$8.34
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

YELLOWTAIL SUSHI

$8.34
ALBACORE SUSHI

ALBACORE SUSHI

$7.76
FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

$7.76
SQUID SUSHI

SQUID SUSHI

$6.61
OCTOPUS SUSHI

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$6.84
JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

$7.99
EBI SUSHI

EBI SUSHI

$6.04
TAMAGO SUSHI

TAMAGO SUSHI

$6.19
IKURA SUSHI (Black Snapper)

IKURA SUSHI (Black Snapper)

$8.34
SCALLOP SUSHI

SCALLOP SUSHI

$6.61
MASAGO SUSHI

MASAGO SUSHI

$6.04

SASHIMI (3DS)

TUNA SASHIMI

$22.71

SALMON SASHIMI

$19.49

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$21.79

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$20.64

YELLOWTAIL BELLY SASHIMI

$22.14

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$19.49

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$18.11

SALAD (3DS)

SASHIMI SALAD

SASHIMI SALAD

$21.79

Hand Picked Fresh Sashimi Mixed with Sesame Oil, Chili Oil, Green Onion and Masago, Served with Cucumber, Gobo On bed of greens

SALMON SKIN SALAD

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$15.53

Baked Salmon Skin with Gobo, Cucumber on Bed of Greens

AVOCADO TOFU SALAD

AVOCADO TOFU SALAD

$16.39

Fresh Avocado & Organic Tofu Served on Bed of Greens with Japanese Dressing

SEAWEED CUCUMBER SALAD

SEAWEED CUCUMBER SALAD

$8.63

Seasoned Seaweed Salad

RAMEN (3DS)

TONKATSU RAMEN

TONKATSU RAMEN

$17.19

Pork Broth, Choice of Protein, Bean Sprout, Corn, Green Onion, Seasoned Egg, and Dried Seaweed

KURO MAYU RAMEN (BLACK)

KURO MAYU RAMEN (BLACK)

$18.34

Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, and Black Garlic Oil

KARA MISO RAMEN (RED)

KARA MISO RAMEN (RED)

$19.49

Pork Broth: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Kikurage Mushroom, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Sesame Seed, and Spicy Miso

VEGAN RAMEN

VEGAN RAMEN

$17.19

Mushroom and Seaweed Based Soup with Organic Noodle Baby Corn, Mushroom, Lotus Root, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Organic Tofu

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$15.53

Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Based Clear Seafood & Chicken Broth / Chicken Breast, Corn, Bean Sprout, Bamboo Shoot, Seasoned Egg, Green Onion, Dried Seaweed, Fish Cake

TOPPINGS (3DS)

CHASU

$4.02

FATTY PORK

$4.02

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.02

TOFU

$3.45

BLACK GARLIC OIL

$1.73

EGG

$1.73

CRUNCH ONION GARLIC

$1.27

SHITAKE MUSHROOM

$1.65

KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

$1.65

BAMBOO SHOT

$1.27

BEAN SPROUT

$0.98

CORN

$0.98

SPINACH

$0.98

RED GINGER

$0.98

GRATED GARLIC

$0.69

GREEN ONION

$0.69

DRIED SEAWEED

$0.69

TOFU (Copy)

$3.45

SMALL DISH (3DS)

JALAPENO BOMB

JALAPENO BOMB

$11.44

4pcs/Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno

MIXED TEMPURA

MIXED TEMPURA

$11.44

Assorted Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura/ Only Shrimp Tempura is Available(4pc)

SHISHITO PEPPER

SHISHITO PEPPER

$10.29

Fried Shishito Pepper Tossed with House Soy Dressing

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$11.44

Deep Fried Chicken served with house made spicy sauce

SALTED EDAMAME

SALTED EDAMAME

$6.84
SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$10.29

Sauteed Edamame With Garlic House Made Sweet Soy

CALAMARI RING

CALAMARI RING

$12.59

Lightly Fried Calamari served with house made Spicy Sauce

BEEF GYOZA

BEEF GYOZA

$10.29

Pan Seared Gyoza served with Soy Vinegar Sauce

SHRIMP SHUMAI

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$11.44

6pcs / Steamed Shrimp Dimsum / Served with Ponzu

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$10.29

6pcs / Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball

FRIED BABY OCTOPUS

FRIED BABY OCTOPUS

$12.59

Deep Fried Baby Octopus with mayo

GARLIC GREEN BEAN

GARLIC GREEN BEAN

$10.29

Pan-Sauted Green Bean with House Garlic Sauce

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

$14.89

4pcs/ Creamy Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

EXTRA (3DS)

EXTRA SOUP

$5.69

EXTRA NOODLE

$4.03

STEAMED BROCOLLI

$3.45

STEAM VEGGIE

$3.45

KIMCHI

$2.30

STEAM RICE

$2.30

BEVERAGE (3DS)

CANNED COKE

$2.30

CANNED SPRITE

$2.30

CANNED DIET COKE

$2.30

CANNED DR.PEPPER

$2.30
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the Ramen with various broth options and Sushi ! Also check out the promotion on going :)

Location

19500 Plummer St, STE B1, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar image

