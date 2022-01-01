Go
Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe

1138 North Main Street

Popular Items

Mini Mac Box (4)$10.00
Assortment of 4 baker's choice mini macarons
Mini Pandan Sponge Cake$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Thai Tea
Onigiri$4.50
Choice of spam, spicy crab or smoked salmon and cream cheese wrapped in a rice and nori triangle, served with spicy mayo
Half Dozen Cupcakes$21.00
Please specify what flavor you would like. We can accommodate most requests!
Macaron$3.50
Mango Smoothie
Matcha Milk Tea
Mini Ube Sponge Cake$3.00
Location

1138 North Main Street

Randolph MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
