Go
Toast

Local Table

Come on in and enjoy!

11525 S. Fry Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemon Pasta$15.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Anaheim Grilled Chicken$18.00
All natural chicken, roasted Anaheim chile cream sauce, herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, warm pita.
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
All natural Chicken Fingers, with hand-cut fries.
Cast-Iron Baked Goat Cheese$14.00
Topped with crumbled candied walnuts and dried apricots, crushed red pepper, served with toasted baguette.
Homemade Hummus$9.00
Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño or beet with toasted pita bread
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$14.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Local's Kabob Plate$20.00
Tender and juicy skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled all-natural chicken or a combination of both with herb basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, Persian cucumber dill salad, warm pita
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Kids Penne Pasta w/ Chicken and Marinara$7.00
Penne pasta with All natural Chicken and Marinara sauce.
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
See full menu

Location

11525 S. Fry Road

Fulshear TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

RASOI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger Thai

No reviews yet

Welcome to Ginger Thai!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston