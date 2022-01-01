Go
Toast

Taco Caballito Tequileria

Welcome to the craft of Mexican! Craft taco's, craft cocktails, craft spirits set in a beachfront restaurant and bar. Savor the flavors and explore the menu while sitting in the open air and taking in all that Cape May has to offer.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

429 Beach Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano Taco$4.00
ground beef + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + lime wedge in flour tortilla
Guacamole$11.00
avocado + onion + jalapeno + lime juice
with corn chips
Carne Asada$5.00
citrus marinated steak + onion + cilantro avocado + queso fresco + chipotle aioli
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
honey cholula glaze + roasted pepitas +
shishito peppers + chipotle aioli
Mexican Street Bowl$10.00
blistered corn + cotija cheese + roasted jalapeño + pico de gallo + avocado + crispy tortilla strips + radish served over mexican rice
Short Rib Bahn Mi$5.50
sriracha mayo + pickled onion + carrots cucumber + radish + cilantro on bao bun
Nachos Grande$12.00
4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño
Mahi$6.00
blackened mahi mahi + asian slaw + pineapple salsa + cilantro + chipotle aioli on flour tortilla
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
roasted corn + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote + cotija + chili tajin + lime juice
Coconut Shrimp$5.00
mango salsa + asian slaw + chipotle aioli on a flour tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

429 Beach Ave

Cape May NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sapore Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Viggiano's on Sunset

No reviews yet

Italian Restaurant & BYOB in beautiful West Cape May NJ! Dedicated parking lot, Outdoor deck dining ( weather permitting ), accept all major credit cards! Online ordering for Curbside/Takeout available.

Cinco de Mayo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cape May BBQ & Catering Co

No reviews yet

Thank you for your donation. Cape May BBQ & Catering will match it and feed everyone in need of help during this difficult time

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston