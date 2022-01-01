Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Cerveceria Y Taqueria “Taco LuLú” is a cozy neighborhood Cerveceria Y Taqueria serving traditional Mexican food located in the heart of Chicago’s West Loop, just blocks from Willis Tower, Union Station and Old St. Pat’s Church!
601 W Adams St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
