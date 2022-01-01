Go
Toast

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

Cerveceria Y Taqueria “Taco LuLú” is a cozy neighborhood Cerveceria Y Taqueria serving traditional Mexican food located in the heart of Chicago’s West Loop, just blocks from Willis Tower, Union Station and Old St. Pat’s Church!

601 W Adams St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Pork Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale Filled with Pork In A Mild Red Guajillo Salsa!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Taco$3.85
House-made Marinated Pork served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Torta$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on Fresh Baked Bread with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Melted Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Burrito$11.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Taco$4.85
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served on a Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo
Chips and 5oz Guacamole$4.00
Green Chicken Tamale$3.50
Traditional Homemade Tamale filled with Chicken in a Spicy Green Jalapeno Salsa
Chips and Home-made Queso$4.00
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Platillo$12.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Pollo" Chicken Taco$3.85
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on Flour or Corn Tortilla (Onions and Cilantro)/ (Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese) or Try “LuLu Style” with Fresh Pico de Gallo!
See full menu

Location

601 W Adams St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Café by the River

No reviews yet

Our Hours of Operation are 8am- 3pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Protein Bar - S Riverside Plaza

No reviews yet

120 S Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606

Francois Frankie

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Loop - Riverside Plaza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston