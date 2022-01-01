- /
- TacoRito
Come in and enjoy!
2346 NJ-33 #101
Popular Items
|Churros (8 pc)
|$6.20
9 pieces of churros with our cinnamon icing dip.
|Burrito (build your own)
Choose your own toppings or go standard (pico, cheese, lettuce, cheese, rice and beans)
|Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
|Enchiladas
You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic.
Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.
|Tacos (build your own)
(3pcs)Choose your own toppings or go with our standard topping which includes, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans ( Tacos Comes with Corn tortillas)
|Crazy Empanadas
3 Empanadas stuffed with a tasty mixture that includes shredded chicken or ground beef , pico, chipotle salsa, cheese and corn. Comes with our creamy avocado dipping sauce.
|Jarritos
|$2.25
|Crazy Nachos
Corn tortilla chips served topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of protein, lettuce, pickle jalapeno, pico de gio, sour cream, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole and cilantro.
|Chips
|American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Location
Robbinsville NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
