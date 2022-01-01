- /
- Arlington
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Takeshi Sushi
Takeshi Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
2424 Wilson Blvd • $$
Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Popular Items
|Hiyayakko
|$5.00
Chilled Tofu chopped scallion and bonito flakes
|Boston Roll
|$7.00
Six to eight pieces. Avocado, shrimp, and cucumber.
|Vegetable Roll
|$6.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Dragon Roll
|$13.00
Six to eight pieces. Avocado, eel, egg, FFroe, and sesame.
|Spicy Yellowtail Roll
|$8.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Negi Hamachi yellowtail scallion
|$6.00
Six to eight pieces.
|She Is So Hot Roll
|$15.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber with salmon and jalapeno pepper on top.
|Super Dragon Roll
|$18.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, masago with Eel on top.
|Crazy Roll
|$15.95
Spicy Tuna, cucumber with avocado and albacore on top.
|Caterpillar Roll
|$15.95
Cucumber, eel, crab with avocado and eel sauce.
|Emma Roll
|$15.95
Avocado, tuna, salmon, white fish crab.
|Roll of Torch
|$15.95
Spicy crab stick, avocado with salmon and torch.
|Titanic Roll
|$15.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber crunch with salmon and spcial sauce.
|007 Roll
|$15.95
Spicy Crub ,cucumber with cooked shrimp and avocado.
|Sushi Set
|$18.00
Chef choice of Nigiri eight pieces, one roll of your choice.(6pcs)
|Tuna Lover
|$22.00
Three pieces Tuna Nigiri, three pieces Tuna Sashimi, one piece Spicy Tuna Hand roll, Six pieces Tuna Roll
|Roll Set
|$18.00
Tuna roll, Salmon roll, California roll.
|Vegetable Roll Set
|$15.00
Three roll of your choice
|Tuna Sushi
|$7.00
Maguro. Two pieces
|Yellowtail Sushi
|$7.00
Hamachi. Two pieces.
|Sweet Shrimp Sushi
|$8.00
Two pieces.
|Omelet Sushi
|$4.00
Tamago. Two pieces.
|Flying Fish Roe Sushi
|$7.00
Tobiko. Two pieces.
|Tonkotsu Chicken
|$15.95
|Spicy Tonkotsu Chicken
|$15.95
|Miso Chicken
|$15.95
|Spicy Miso Chicken
|$15.95
|Vegetable
|$15.95
Ramen With soft egg
|Unaju
|$20.00
Eel served on top of rice.
|Coca-Cola®
|$2.50
Coca-Cola Soda
|Sprite®
|$2.50
Lemon Lime Soda
|Ice Tea
|$2.50
|Ginger Ale
|$2.50
|Curry Chicken Don
|$16.00
Japanese curry sauce and fried chicken with rice.
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
Two pieces.
|Eel and Avocado Roll
|$8.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Cream cheese Crab roll
|$8.00
Crub with cream cheese and cucmber
|California Cream Roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Cream cheese Salmon roll
|$8.00
salmon with cream cheese
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Double Shrimp Roll
|$15.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab with cooked shrimp and avocado.
|Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
|$6.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Volcano Roll
|$15.95
Crab, masago, avocado, cucumber with spicy tuna crunch.
|California Roll
|$6.50
Six to eight pieces. Avocado, masago, crab cake, cucumber, and sesame.
|California Roll with Roe
|$7.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Avocado Roll
|$6.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Avocado_Roll
|$6.00
|Snapper Sushi
|$6.00
Izumitai. Two pieces.
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Surf Clam Sushi
|$6.00
Hokkai gai. Two pieces.
|Salmon sashimi
|$24.00
Twelve pieces
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$10.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Eel Roll
|$10.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$32.00
Eighteen pieces
|Octopus
|$7.00
Tako. Two pieces
|shrimp shumai
|$8.00
6 pcs
|Potato ShrimpTempura
|$8.00
Shrimp with potato
|Kappa Roll
|$4.00
Six to eight pieces. Cucumber roll.
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.00
Six to eight pieces. Tuna, FFroe, and sesame.
|Alasakan Roll
|$7.00
Six to Eight pieces. Salmon, masago, avocado, cucumber.
|Spicy Whitetuna Roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Phli roll
|$8.00
Smoked salmon with cream cheese
|Sweet Heart Roll
|$15.95
Crab, spicy tuna, avocado, masago with soybean paper.
|Dragon Roll
|$15.95
Crab , cucumber, avocado, with Eel & avocado on top.
|Phoenix Roll
|$15.95
Shrimp Tempura cucumber, avocado with spice tuna crunch on top.
|Tiger Roll
|$15.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab with cooked shrimp and avocado.
|Sahara Roll
|$15.95
Spicy tuna, salmon, crab with avocado.
|America Roll
|$15.95
Shrimp tempura, tuna with eel and avocado crunch.
|Cucumber Roll
|$15.95
Tuna, salmon, whitefish, avocado with cucumber wrap.
|Crazy Ell Roll
|$15.95
Cucumber, shrimp tempura, avocado with ell and avocado.
|Sushi Set DeLuxe
|$26.00
Chef choice of Nigiri twelve pieces, one roll of your choice.(6 pcs)
|Sushi and Sahimi Set
|$32.00
Chef choice of six pieces Nigiri, nine pieces Sashimi, six pieces roll .
|Roll Set De Luxe
|$28.00
|Takeshi Chirachi
|$20.00
Assortment of various sashimi and vegetable on rice.
|White Tuna Sushi
|$7.00
Escolar. Two pieces.
|Jumbo Shrimp
|$10.00
Botan Ebi. Two pieces
|Shrimp Sushi
|$5.00
Ebi. Two pieces.
|Bean Curd Sushi
|$4.00
Inari. Two pieces.
|Tonkotsu Pork
|$15.95
|Spicy Tonkotsu Pork
|$15.95
|Miso Pork
|$15.95
|Spicy Miso Pork
|$15.95
|Seafood
|$18.00
Shrimp, crab, meat, squid, and escolar.
|Tekka Don
|$18.00
Tuna served on top of rice.
|Ten Don
|$16.00
Six pieces Shrimp Tempura on top of rice
|Diet Coke®
|$2.50
Diet Cola
|Zero
|$2.50
|Lemonade
|$2.50
|Smart Water
|$2.50
|Salmon Sushi
|$7.00
Two pieces.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with crunchy.
|Cream cheese Tuna roll
|$8.00
Tuna with cream cheese
|Sashimi Regular
|$22.00
Twelve pieces
|Salmon and Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Futo Maki Roll
|$10.00
Six to eight pieces. Egg, shiitake, spinach, gourd, and fish powder.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Six pieces Chicken dumpling
|Salmon & Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Squid Sushi
|$7.00
Ika. Two pieces.
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Tuna sashimi
|$24.00
Twelve pieces
|Sashimi
|$12.00
Six pieces
|Spicy California roll
|$7.50
Six to eight pieces.
|Tuna and Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Six pieces.
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Karaage
|$10.00
Japanese fried chicken.
|Scallop Sushi
|$10.00
Hotategai. Two pieces.
|Salmon Yaki Maki
|$15.95
Crab, avocado, with baked salmon with special sauce on top.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybean
|Salmon Don
|$18.00
Salmon served on top of rice.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Six to eight pieces.
|Salmon Lover
|$22.00
Three pieces Salmon Nigiri, three Salmon Sashimi, one piece Spicy Salmon Hand Roll, six pieces Salmon Roll
|Eel Sushi
|$8.00
Unagi. Two pieces.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
Location
2424 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
Nearby restaurants
For Five Coffee Roasters
No reviews yet
Galaxy Hut
No reviews yet
Arlington Pub
No reviews yet
Fire Works - Courthouse
No reviews yet
Fire Works is an American pizzeria and bar, serving wood-fired pizzas, a full menu with other great options, craft beer, great wines and awesome cocktails in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
© 2022 Toast, Inc.