Buffalo chicken wraps in Tallahassee

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo'd Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
Buffalo'd Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill West

