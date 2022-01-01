Buffalo chicken wraps in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Buffalo'd Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
|Buffalo'd Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Our most famous wrap is now on the lunch menu! This wrap includes tender chicken grilled or fried golden brown, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, your choice of buffalo sauce and your choice of our famous blue cheese dressing or delicious ranch dressing. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.