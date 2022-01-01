Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve mahi mahi

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Entree$16.99
Mahi Mahi Po-Boy$13.99
Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Mojo Rice Bowl$13.49
Mahi Mahi topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Asian Glaze Mahi Mahi$15.99
Mahi Mahi served with fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce
Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Rice Bowl$13.49
Mahi Mahi smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
More about Red Elephant
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Entree$16.99
Mahi Mahi Po-Boy$13.99
Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

