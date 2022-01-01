Mahi mahi in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Mahi Mahi Entree
|$16.99
|Mahi Mahi Po-Boy
|$13.99
|Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos
|$9.99
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Mahi Mahi Mojo Rice Bowl
|$13.49
Mahi Mahi topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
|Asian Glaze Mahi Mahi
|$15.99
Mahi Mahi served with fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce
|Mahi Mahi Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
|$13.49
Mahi Mahi smothered in roasted tomato Parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.