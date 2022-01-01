Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree$16.99
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket$13.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo'd Shrimp Wrap$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket$13.99
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree$16.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Fried Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Ravioli

Filet Mignon

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston