Shrimp wraps in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree
|$16.99
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket
|$13.99
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Buffalo'd Shrimp Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken (or shrimp) tossed in your choice of mild, medium, or Hot wing sauce wrapped up with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.