Fish sandwiches in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Delicious flakey white fish fried and served on a toasted Brioche bun with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepperjack) lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
