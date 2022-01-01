Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$13.99
Delicious flakey white fish fried and served on a toasted Brioche bun with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepperjack) lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$13.99
Delicious flakey white fish fried and served on a toasted Brioche bun with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepperjack) lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$13.99
Delicious flakey white fish fried and served on a toasted Brioche bun with choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepperjack) lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

