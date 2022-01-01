Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.50
QUESADILLA$7.75
The Fishermans Wife II image

SEAFOOD

The Fishermans Wife II

3348 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee

Avg 3.8 (164 reviews)
Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.
Burrito Boarder image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Super Cheesy Quesadilla$10.00
SUPER CHEESEY QUESADILLA $9
Cheesier than your dad’s jokes. Cheddar Jack & Chihuahua cheese in a grilled tortilla and served with a side of queso and the salsa of your choice.
Carnitas Quesadilla (Grilled & roasted pork in a smokey chipotle sauce)$11.50
Kid - Quesadilla$4.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with with Adobo Chicken or ground beef & cheese.
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Pollo Doble Quesadilla image

 

Takko Korean Taqueria

218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Doble Quesadilla$10.95
Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
