Quesadillas in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Rankin Tacos Terrace
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|KID'S CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$5.50
|QUESADILLA
|$7.75
More about The Fishermans Wife II
SEAFOOD
The Fishermans Wife II
3348 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.99
Served with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.
More about Burrito Boarder
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Super Cheesy Quesadilla
|$10.00
SUPER CHEESEY QUESADILLA $9
Cheesier than your dad’s jokes. Cheddar Jack & Chihuahua cheese in a grilled tortilla and served with a side of queso and the salsa of your choice.
|Carnitas Quesadilla (Grilled & roasted pork in a smokey chipotle sauce)
|$11.50
|Kid - Quesadilla
|$4.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with with Adobo Chicken or ground beef & cheese.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about Takko Korean Taqueria
Takko Korean Taqueria
218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee
|Pollo Doble Quesadilla
|$10.95
Korean Fried Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Jack Cheese, 2 Soft Fried Eggs, Chipotle Aioli
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99