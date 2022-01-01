Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
More about Hobbit American Grill East
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Quesadilla (Seasoned Grilled Chicken)$10.99
Adobo Chicken Nacho (Seasoned Grilled Chicken)$11.99
More about Burrito Boarder
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken BLT$11.49
Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun
More about Red Elephant
Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
More about Hobbit American Grill West

