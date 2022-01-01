Grilled chicken in Tallahassee
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Adobo Chicken Quesadilla (Seasoned Grilled Chicken)
|$10.99
|Adobo Chicken Nacho (Seasoned Grilled Chicken)
|$11.99
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$11.49
Choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, and fresh tomato on a toasted bun
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with chicken prepared your way, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.