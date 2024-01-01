Stew in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve stew
Casa tapas & Cantina - 2705 Apalachee Parkway
2705 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee
|BEEF OXTAIL STEW
|$22.00
Oxtail braised in a rich tomatoes and red
wine sauce with carrots.
Halisi Africa Boutique & Cafe
62517 Railroad Sq, Tallahassee
|Egusi Stew (served with fufu)
|$14.49
Our Afro fusion Egusi stew is made with the toasted and ground seeds of the Egusi melon, simmered in a stew of tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, garlic and spices, including a pinch of Cameroon (habenero) pepper.
|Okro Stew (served with fufu)
|$14.49
Our Afro fusion Okra stew is made with okra, tomatoes and onions; stewed slowly with fresh garlic, a pinch of ginger and Cameroon pepper, for a spicy comfort food. To create this delicious fusion of African and African diaspora cuisines, we cook our okra using a special technique that makes it delicious and flavorful but eliminates the slimy texture.