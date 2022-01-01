Taste of Philly
Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!
1139 Eagle Drive
Popular Items
Location
1139 Eagle Drive
Loveland CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CJ's Patio Grill
Quality Food & Great Service
in a Fun & Friendly Atmosphere!
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
If ordering curbside please call 278-5814 upon arrival and we will deliver your food to your car.
Betta Gumbo
Come in and enjoy!