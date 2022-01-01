Go
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

7111 Melrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (8196 reviews)

Cheeky Ramen$15.50
House-made ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Bold Ramen$15.00
House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with a perfect blend of 11 bold ingredients. Thin noodles served with Tatsu Egg, scallions and fried onions. Contains Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy & Soy.
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Hippie Ramen$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
Old Skool Ramen$13.50
A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
Fried Rice$6.00
Sauteed with egg, pork, imitation crab, chicken and topped with scallions, ginger and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Veggie Fried Rice$6.00
Vegetarian-friendly fried rice, comes with scrambled egg and tofu, topped with green onion, ginger and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten. Unfortunately, we cannot make this without egg!
Juicy Pork Bun$5.00
Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with sesame and scallions.
Contains Soy & Gluten.
Pork Chashu Rice$5.00
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.
Tatsu Egg$2.50
Our perfectly marinated, perfectly soft-boiled eggs are cooked in-house daily. Contains Soy & Gluten *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7111 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
