Go
Toast

Tavern 101

We are a full service restaurant. Our menu consists of appetizers, a la carte, salads and entrees featuring signature artisan flat breads and signature sandwiches. We have a full bar with 54 beers on tap including wine and spirits.

GRILL

101 Center Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Flatbread$12.50
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce, fresh basil, blistered tomato and balsamic reduction.
Red Hot Burger$14.50
Loaded with jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, red chili mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Crispy Avocado Tacos$12.00
Crispy fried avocado in flour tortillas with kale-brussel slaw and red chili mayo.
Chicken Gyro$12.00
Oregano-garlic seasoned chicken breast on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce, cucumber, tomato, and red onion.
Cheese Fries$8.00
Seasoned Fries smothered with white queso and shredded cheddar.
Churros$6.50
our fresh fried Churros brought with a side of Nutella.
TAVERN 101 POPCORN$4.00
Fresh popped and ready for Netflix.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
Ceasar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with rich Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese with toasted croutons.
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with jalapeno aioli and red chile-soy slaw on a brioche roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Center Ave

Bay City MI

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old City Hall

No reviews yet

Serving Bay City for over 20 years. Come enjoy what others have been talking about!

M2 BBQ

No reviews yet

Meet us for some great bbq!

Drift Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paddy's Green Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston