Tazza Italian Coffee Co.

Italian Coffee & Eatery

109 North Broadway

Avg 5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Breve$5.75
Espresso with steamed half & half
Latte$5.25
Espresso with 60% steamed milk topped with foam.
Add your own custom flavor or a seasonal favorite!
Chocolate Corrinetto$3.00
Americano$4.00
Espresso diluted with hot water
Try it Iced!
Dirty Chai$5.50
Flat White$5.50
A traditional flat white with 2 shots of ristretto espresso & 8oz of silky milk with micro foam.
Almond Corrinetto$3.00
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Cakeballs
Traditional Macchiato$4.00
A traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with milk foam.
Location

109 North Broadway

De Pere WI

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
