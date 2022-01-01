Teays River Brewing & Public House
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A
Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza King-South 18th
Come in and enjoy!
Igloo Frozen Custard
Fun. Food. Frozen Custard
Señor Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street
Come in and enjoy!