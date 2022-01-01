Go
Teays River Brewing & Public House

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A • $

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)

Popular Items

Hunter Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, diced chicken, pork belly croutons, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles, oven roasted cherry tomato, and chives
Smoked Wings$14.00
12 in house smoked chicken wings. Served with Alabama White sauce for dipping.
Chicken BLAT$13.00
Marinated chicken pounded thin, prepared grilled on a brioche bun, with hop aioli, bacon, and avocado
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
A Teays River specialty! Roasted sprouts in olive oil, bacon, asiago cheese, and balsamic drizzle
Pesto Chicken$11.00
Basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fontina, asiago, chicken, mushroom, and roasted tomato
Angus Steak Burger$12.00
Brioche bun with choice of cheese: muenster, cheddar, swiss, or blue cheese. Choice of sauce: BBQ, or hop aioli
Mac 'n Cheese$14.00
Made in house with 4 cheeses and topped with your choice of BBQ Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, or Roasted Vegetables
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Three breaded chicken tendies with choice of side
House Bread and Beer Cheese$6.00
House Bread served with our house made Beer Cheese.
Pork Tenderloin$11.00
Pounded thin, prepared grilled or hand breaded and fried, on a stout bun, with hop aioli
Location

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A

Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
