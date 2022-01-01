Go
Toast

Pig Iron

California Comfort Food - Sourced locally
Award Winning Cocktails, Craft Coffee, Local Handmade Goods. Templeton Forever - Forever Templeton

508 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Main Street Waffurrito$12.00
Two Scrambled eggs/ House Sausage Or Chipotle Mushrooms/ White Cheddar/ Crispy Potatoes/ Cilantro Crema/ Wrapped in a Waffle Pressed Tortilla/ Guacamole + House Hot Sauce
Fried Chicken sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, House Slaw, House Pickles, Sliced Brioche
House Cut Bavette Steak Friets$32.00
Pan Seared Steak Frites/ Chimichurri/ Broccolini
AJ's/ Iron horse Reunion
Fries$4.00
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Thinly sliced Tri Tip, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Crema, Sauce options: House BBQ or Pico De Gallo
Smashburger$18.00
American Cheese/Iceberg lettuce/ Tomato/ Brioche Bun/ Caramelized Onion/ Aioli/ House pickles
The Wedge Salad$16.00
Bacon / Cherry Tomatoes / Big Rock Blue Cheese
Creamy Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing / Chives
Etto Pasta Bison Bolognaise$26.00
Etto Pasta Bolognaise
Breadcrumbs / Pesto
Silly Noodles$8.00
See full menu

Location

508 Main Street

Templeton CA

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Pier 46 Seafood Market

No reviews yet

Thank you for trying online ordering and helping to stop the spread of this disease.
We’re in this together, and we can beat this together!

Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733

No reviews yet

Private Lodge - Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 is for Elk Members only.

Firestone Walker

No reviews yet

The smaller Visitor Center acts as the starting point for our brewery tours and offers 14 beers on tap.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston