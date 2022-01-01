Pig Iron
California Comfort Food - Sourced locally
Award Winning Cocktails, Craft Coffee, Local Handmade Goods. Templeton Forever - Forever Templeton
508 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
508 Main Street
Templeton CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
Enjoy!
Pier 46 Seafood Market
Thank you for trying online ordering and helping to stop the spread of this disease.
We’re in this together, and we can beat this together!
Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733
Private Lodge - Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 is for Elk Members only.
Firestone Walker
The smaller Visitor Center acts as the starting point for our brewery tours and offers 14 beers on tap.