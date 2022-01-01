Go
The Beet Box Cafe

Vegetarian and Vegan food never tasted so good !

46 Ho'olai Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mc Jegger Muffin$13.75
our vegan version of the famous breakfast sandwich! Made with our house breakfast sausage, a JUST Egg vegan egg patty, vegan cheddar cheese & garlic aioli on a toasted English muffin, served with tater tots & house Sriracha ketchup
Portobello Stachewich$14.75
sliced portobello caps & zucchini glazed with balsamic vinegar and served atop a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, feta cheese, sunflower sprouts, red bell peppers & red onion
3 Little Birds$14.75
strips of tempeh Fakin’ Bacon, avocado, shredded carrot, tomato, red onion, sunflower sprouts & garlic aoili sandwiched between toasted multigrain bread
Healthy Plate of Food$14.75
a hearty sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, carrot, walnuts, beets, spinach and a splash of tamari topped with avocado & sunflower sprouts, served with brown rice & black beans
Beet Box Burrito$13.50
two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla Substitute JUST Egg vegan egg scramble
Yogi Bowl$14.50
roasted eggplant, seasoned baked tofu, spinach, portobello mushrooms, red bell peppers, cashews & green onion stir fried in an Asian style sauce then served on two scoops of brown rice and topped with pickled carrots, toasted sesame seeds & a swirl of Sriracha spicy sauce
Hello Burger$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Thai Tacos$13.75
two toasty corn tortillas filled with seasoned baked tofu sautéed in a house-made peanut sauce then topped with avocado, purple cabbage slaw, toasted cashews, cilantro, red bell peppers & our famous green sauce
What’s for Breakfast$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
Location

46 Ho'olai Street

Kailua HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
