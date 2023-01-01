The Chopping Block - 370 S. Centre St
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
370 S. Centre St, Pottsville PA 17901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Rock Brewing Company - 325 Centre Street
No Reviews
325 Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurant
Pressed Coffee & Books - 123 Mahantongo St
No Reviews
123 Mahantongo St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurant