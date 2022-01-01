Go
Toast

The Fish Factory

Come on in and enjoy!

8606 New Jersey Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
Boom Boom Shrimp$15.00
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
Fried Calamari$12.00
Calamari rings, breaded and deep fried, served with marinara sauce
50 Steamed Shrimp$8.99
50 Steamed small U-peel Shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Broiled Combination 1$32.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our famous Crab Cake. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.50
Snow Crab Legs$35.00
Jumbo snow crab legs, steamed, served with butter and either plain or with old bay seasoning.
*Snow Crab is sold by the cluster not pound. 2 Clusters is recommended per person and weighs about 1.25lbs
Broiled Combination 2$33.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster Tail
Broiled Crab Cakes$27.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, broiled, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
See full menu

Location

8606 New Jersey Ave.

Wildwood Crest NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sun Dog on the Beach

No reviews yet

Casual Beach Eats!

The Club at Diamond Beach

No reviews yet

Oceanfront Beach Bar and Grill feature calm waters, great food and lively entertainment during the summer season.

Santorini

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duffinetti’s Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston