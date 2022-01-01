Go
Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.

972 Post Road

Popular Items

Angus Burger$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Spicy Crispy Chicken$17.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese - Chipotle Mayo- Sesame Seed Bun
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fries
Farmers'$16.00
Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Quinoa, Pecans, Goat Cheese - Caper Vinaigrette/ Gluten Free
Blackened Chicken Tacos$18.00
Gluten Free, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Sour Cream & Salsa Verde
Corn Tortilla
Kid's Mac n' Cheese$14.00
Fries
Traditional Wings$14.00
FRIED OR GRILLED
Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing- Choice of Buffalo or Barbeque/ Gluten Free
Caesar$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
COBB$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Bibb Lettuce, Avocado, Egg, bacon, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese- Balsamic Vinaigrette / Gluten Free
Sesame Tuna Poke Bowl$18.00
Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Cucumber - Mango Salsa, Sriracha Aioli/ Gluten Free
Location

Darien CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
