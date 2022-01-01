Go
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

Coastal cooking with a New England twist.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1 Lagoon Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)

Popular Items

NE Clam Chowder$8.00
Classic New England creamy chowders served with oyster crackers.
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
buttermilk-marinated and fried chicken served over a Belgian waffle with bourbon maple syrup and vegetable of the day
Tacos$14.00
three flour tortillas topped with pineapple salsa and avocado crema - choose one: debris, Caribbean pulled port, chilled seared Ahi tuna (+4), grilled chicken, sauteed veggies or tofu.
Served with fries
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand cut chicken, marinated in Half & Half and spices. Served with a side of house-made BBQ or Honey Mustard
Salmon Cakes$22.00
two blackened cakes topped with remoulade, served with rice and vegetable of the day
Pulled Pork Platter$17.00
house smoked Eastern Carolina-style BBQ pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides.
Fish & Chips$17.00
New England classic, beer battered Hake fish. Served with house slaw, fries & tartar.
Debris Sandwich$15.00
a New Orleans classic - slow-roasted chuck roast, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, horseradish may & house-made pickles on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
Veggie Burger$12.00
Choose from house-made black-eyed pea & Portobello or 10-veggie burger. Pan seared topped with lettuce & tomato, served with a side of house remoulade on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
Hush Puppies$6.00
classic southern cornmeal batter mixed with scallions served with maple-chipotle aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Lagoon Road

Portsmouth RI

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

