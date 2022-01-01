The Landing Zone

Prison Brews

Prison Brews offers a fun and Unique experience for all ages. When walking in, you are immediately greeted by the jailhouse theme and decor. There are jail cell bars separating the bar from the main dining area and bars above the booths. The menu offers specialties such as wood-fire pizza, pretzels with beer cheese, burgers, hand-cut fries as well as steaks and salads. Prison Brews also offers a variety of beers on tap with four year-round beers and three taps for seasonals. All beers are brewed onsite so you know you are getting the freshest beers possible. If you are looking for some outdoor activities, checkout our large outdoor patio with two bocce courts, or just sit and relax around the firepits.

