The Lantern Inn

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
4pm-8:00pm

PIZZA • GRILL

10 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Rattle Snake$17.00
margherita pie with local sausage, mushrooms, red onion
Heart Throb$16.00
margherita pie with pepperoni, chili flake, honey
1/2 Dozen Wings$10.00
choice of: buffalo, sesame honey sriracha or togarashi-lime
Grilled Romaine Caesar$11.00
grilled romaine hearts, za'atar spiced pistachios, pecorino, caesar dressing
Dazed & Confused$17.00
oyster and cremini mushrooms, house mozz, garlic-rosemary oil, chive
Norma Jean$16.00
spinach, artichoke, mozz, parmesan, dill lemon
Ramen$17.00
local Berkshire pork & chicken based miso broth, Sun Ramen noodles, pork belly, soft soy egg, cabbage, scallions
+gluten-free ramen noodles available +$1
(ramen broth contains soy!)
Lantern Burger$16.00
local ground beef from Meiller + Sons with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion on an English muffin, served with fries or mixed green salad
Margherita$15.00
house red sauce, basil, house mozzarella
Broccolini$9.00
charred broccolini, confit garlic, cherry pepper vinaigrette
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

10 Main St

Wassaic NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
