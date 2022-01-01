The Livery Restaurant and Saloon

Go
Spacious bar and grill with exposed brick walls, wood accents, upstairs game room, and outdoor patio with firepit.

316 Wisconsin Street

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$15.00
Two 4oz beer battered cod filets. House cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Cali Lux$11.00
Half pound burger, cheddar cheese, grilled pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun. Choice of beef, turkey, or veggie.
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$11.00
Pork belly, Korean BBQ, garlic aioli, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrot and daikon mixture, French roll.
Tacos$14.00
Three tacos on flour tortillas. Choice of fried cod, taco seasoned quinoa, or smoked pork. Fire-roasted tomato salsa, guacamole, cabbage, tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Pesto$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Reuben$11.00
Shaved corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house made Russian dressing, grilled marble rye.
The Original Cuban$11.00
Hickory smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, Dijon mustard, Cuban bread.
Cheese Kurds$9.00
Half pound of white cheddar cheese curds, includes ranch dipping sauce.
Cider House Rules$10.00
Green apples, almonds, dried cranberries, baby kale, arugula, creamy apple dressing. Served with a goat cheese crostini.
Location

316 Wisconsin Street

Eau Claire WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
