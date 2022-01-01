Go
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

We offer a brunch menu as well as High Tea Service.

1632 S Ferry St • $$

Avg 4.5 (902 reviews)

Popular Items

Christmas Tea To Go$40.00
Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish, Christmas Scone & Cream Scone with Orange Marmalade & Cranberry Compote. A variety of savories & finger sandwiches. Dessert box with 3-4 Christmas Treats. Does not come with any beverage, including tea.
Mug Hot Chocolate Charcuterie$10.00
A Christmas Mug filled with Hot Chocolate, Marshmallows, Cookies & Candies. Perfect gift for a co-worker, neighbor, Postman, friends & family!
Frozen Swedish Meatballs - 1 dozen w/gravy$18.00
1 dozen frozen Swedish Meatballs with rich gravy. (Does not come with any pasta or potatoes, or any other sides)
Scones 1/2 Dozen (Christmas Scone)$18.00
Our annual Christmas Scone with cranberries, rosemary, orange zest, and our secret MH spice!
Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish 1 Quart$16.00
If you love our popular Chicken Wild Rice Soup, you will love our Hotdish. It's a meatier and thicker version of our soup!
Blueberry Lavender Jam 8 ounces$8.00
Housemade Blueberry Lavender Jam
Hot Chocolate Charcuterie$38.00
Serves Four. Includes; Hot Chocolate, Marshmallows, Chocolates, Candy Canes, Candies, and a Variety of Cookies. Comes with a Christmas Charger Plate, and 4 Ceramic Mugs to keep! MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
Children's Christmas Tea To Go$22.00
Christmas Ambrosia, Peppermint Chocolate Chip Scone with Candy Cane Sweet Cream. Cucumber Finger Sandwich, Cheddar & Apple on Cinnamon Bread Finger Sandwich, Jam & Cream Cheese Finger Sandwich, Cheddar Star, and a Dessert box of goodies. Does not come with a beverage.
Charcuterie$48.00
Charcuterie serves 2 as a meal or 2-4 as a snack and comes on a china plate. Includes; a variety of meats and cheeses, olives, veggies & hummus, fresh fruit, nuts, crackers, jams, mustard and chocolates. MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
Quiche Lorraine (bacon & swiss)$12.00
with Brunch Potatoes and ready to heat.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1632 S Ferry St

Anoka MN

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
