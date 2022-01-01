Go
The Maple Leaf Tavern

Thank you for your patronage we are blessed for your support.

3 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (353 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$8.95
Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Maple Glaze
Jammer$13.95
8 oz. patty with tomato jam & maple glazed bacon
Lobster Mac$21.95
With New England Lobster
K/ Chicken Tenders$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Mac$16.90
MLT Burger$14.95
8 oz. patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato &
jalapeños
Wagyu Classic$10.95
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, onion
Mac-Classic$9.95
MLT SALAD$10.95
Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, maple glazed bacon & croutons
Mozz Sticks (6)$7.95
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3 N Main St

Wilmington VT

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
