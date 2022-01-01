Go
The Marysville Sports Pub

Come on in and enjoy!

17811 OH-31

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12 Wings$16.59
Jumbo, Never Frozen. Choice of breaded, naked or grilled. Selection of 21 sauces & 14 dry rubs.
Buffalo Chicken$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast covered in our Buffalo-style sauce & served on a buffalo butter Kaiser roll. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of bleu cheese. Served with fries.
Boneless (Half Pound)$7.99
Tater Skins$10.49
Classic potato skins filled with cheddar-jack cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.
Basket-O-Fries$6.49
Crispy, seasoned fries.
6 Wings$9.99
Jumbo, Never Frozen. Choice of breaded, naked or grilled. Selection of 22 sauces & 14 dry rubs.
Boneless (Full Pound)$14.99
BYOB Beef$11.99
Start with always fresh, never frozen, 1/2 lb 100% beef patty on a toasted Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries.
4oz Dressing$0.99
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Lightly breaded tenderloins.
Location

17811 OH-31

Marysville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Coffee Hall and Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Leon's Garage

No reviews yet

Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time!
Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun.
Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

House of Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

